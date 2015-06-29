Benefits Of Climate Action Estimated

The Obama Administration is highlighting what it says are the enormous benefits of taking decisive action on climate change and the unacceptable consequences of inaction. Last week, EPA issued a report that evaluates the potential physical and monetary benefits to the U.S. of reducing global greenhouse gas emissions when compared with taking no action. Cutting emissions of greenhouse gases would improve air quality by reducing fossil-fuel pollutants and would lead to an estimated 57,000 fewer premature deaths per year by 2100, the study says. Also, fewer heat waves would result in 12,000 fewer deaths each year from heat-related illness by 2100, it finds. The report says every region of the U.S. would also experience less economic damage if global warming is curtailed. “Unmitigated climate change is projected to profoundly affect human health, the U.S. economy, and the environment,” the report concludes.
