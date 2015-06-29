CHF Celebrates Science Achievers

The Chemical Heritage Foundation (CHF) honored three science and industry leaders at its annual Heritage Day celebration in Philadelphia on May 14. Othmer Gold Medal winner Phillip Sharp (from left), a cofounder of Biogen and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was recognized for his contributions to scientific innovation and entrepreneurship. Abdulaziz Al-Zamil, Saudi Basic Industries Corp.’s first chief executive officer, received the Richard J. Bolte Sr. Award for Supporting Industries. The award recognizes an outstanding contributor to the growth of the chemical community. Jacqueline K. Barton, a professor of chemistry at California Institute of Technology, received the American Institute of Chemists Gold Medal in recognition of her service to the science of chemistry. Carsten Reinhardt, president and CEO of CHF, hosted the day’s celebration, which drew more than 250 attendees.
