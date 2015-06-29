Advertisement

People

CHF Celebrates Science Achievers

by Marc S. Reisch
June 29, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 26
The Chemical Heritage Foundation (CHF) honored three science and industry leaders at its annual Heritage Day celebration in Philadelphia on May 14. Othmer Gold Medal winner Phillip Sharp (from left), a cofounder of Biogen and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was recognized for his contributions to scientific innovation and entrepreneurship. Abdulaziz Al-Zamil, Saudi Basic Industries Corp.’s first chief executive officer, received the Richard J. Bolte Sr. Award for Supporting Industries. The award recognizes an outstanding contributor to the growth of the chemical community. Jacqueline K. Barton, a professor of chemistry at California Institute of Technology, received the American Institute of Chemists Gold Medal in recognition of her service to the science of chemistry. Carsten Reinhardt, president and CEO of CHF, hosted the day’s celebration, which drew more than 250 attendees.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Chemical Heritage Foundation
(Left to right) Phillip Sharp, Abdulaziz Al-Zamil, Jaqueline Barton, Carsten Reinhardt at the Chemical Heritage Foundation on May 14, 2015.
Credit: Chemical Heritage Foundation
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

