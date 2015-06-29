Call For Nominations For BIOT Awards

Nominations are being sought for the ACS Biochemical Technology Division (BIOT) awards, which will be presented in 2016.
The Young Investigator Award recognizes an outstanding contributor to the field of biochemical technology who is also an active participant in BIOT programs and who is 40 years old or younger as of Jan. 1, 2016.
The Marvin Johnson Award recognizes an individual for outstanding research contributions that have advanced state-of-the-art microbial and biochemical technology over the course of their career.
The Industrial Biotechnology Award honors distinguished industrial accomplishments in biotechnology, which is presented every two years.
The Van Lanen Service Award recognizes an individual for exceptional and sustained service to BIOT.
Nominations are due by Aug. 1. Forms are available at acsbiotn.a1whs.com/BIOT/awards.php.
