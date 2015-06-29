Catalysis Society Awards Presented

Matthew Neurock, Shell Professor of Chemical Engineering & Materials Science at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, is the recipient of the 2015 Robert Burwell Lectureship in Catalysis, sponsored by Johnson Matthey and administered by the North American Catalysis Society.
The lectureship recognizes substantial contributions to one or more areas in the field of catalysis with emphasis on discovery and understanding of catalytic phenomena, catalytic reaction mechanisms, and identification and description of catalytic sites and species. The award consists of a plaque and an honorarium of $5,000.
Anne Gaffney, director of R&D in specialty materials at Invista, is the recipient of the 2015 Eugene J. Houdry Award in Applied Catalysis, sponsored by Clariant and administered by the North American Catalysis Society. This award recognizes and encourages individual contributions in the field of catalysis. The award consists of a plaque and a prize of $5,000.
