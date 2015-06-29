Eastman Funds New Academic Partner

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, will become part of Eastman Chemical’s network of academic partners, joining North Carolina State University, Raleigh, and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. The agreement calls for UT to receive $750,000 over three years to help Eastman advance its understanding of polymer behavior in thin films and three-dimensional printed composites. Visiting Eastman scientists will work in UT labs, and UT faculty and students will work in Eastman’s Kingsport, Tenn., labs. Earlier this year UT opened an Eastman-funded lab on campus where chemical engineering students can put theoretical knowledge to use.
