Ex-Sanofi CEO Heads Health Care Fund

Less than a year after being ousted as CEO of Sanofi, Christopher A. Viehbacher has been named managing partner of the giant health care investment fund Gurnet Point Capital. The $2 billion fund is backed by Swiss entrepreneur Ernesto Bertarelli, whose grandfather started the biotech firm Serono. Viehbacher was fired in October 2014 after months of mounting tensions with Sanofi’s board of directors over his management of the French firm.
