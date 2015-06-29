… As Ford Taps UV-Enhanced Printing

Ford Motor is developing auto parts using a chemically enhanced three-dimensional printing technique from Carbon3D, a two-year-old firm cofounded by University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, chemist Joseph M. DeSimone. Carbon3D’s printing process uses ultraviolet light and oxygen to control the creation of objects from a pool of UV-curable resin. Printing jobs that take hours with traditional 3-D printers can take minutes with Carbon3D’s technique, the firm says. Carbon3D has raised more than $40 million in venture capital funding.
