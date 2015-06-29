General Mills Picks Natural Ingredients

Food maker General Mills says it plans to use only natural colors and flavors in the 40% of its cereals, including Trix, that still contain synthetic ingredients. The company says the move, to take place over the next two to three years, is driven by requests from customers; it follows similar changes by candy makers Nestlé and Hershey. Some substitutions, such as using natural vanilla, are straightforward, but General Mills says reformulating cereals that contain marshmallows will take longer.
