Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

H. N. Cheng Wins Volunteer Service Award

by Linda Wang
June 29, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Cheng
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of H.N. Cheng
Photo of H.N. Cheng.
Credit: Courtesy of H.N. Cheng

H. N. Cheng, a USDA research chemist in New Orleans, is the winner of the 2016 Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society for his leadership within ACS governance and other contributions to the society.

“I feel honored and humbled,” Cheng says of receiving the award.

Cheng has held a seemingly endless list of volunteer roles within ACS, from organizing symposia and editing symposia books to facilitating ACS Leadership Development System courses. He has chaired his local sections (both the Delaware and Louisiana Sections) as well as presidential task forces and has served as a councilor for the Polymer Chemistry Division and the Delaware Section. He currently chairs the ACS International Activities Committee (IAC), a position he’s held since 2013.

Cheng works at the Southern Regional Research Center of USDA’s Agricultural Research Service.

“H. N. is truly deserving of this honor,” says Ellene Tratras Contis, a chemistry professor at Eastern Michigan University and a member of IAC. “He works tirelessly for ACS and especially for the International Activities Committee, where he has implemented new strategies for forward progress and has built bridges between IAC and other ACS entities. You can just feel his energy, which gets others to volunteer as well.”

Cheng says volunteering comes naturally to him. “I have always been interested in people, culture, and history. And at ACS, there are many opportunities to meet people with different backgrounds and to work with them,” he says.

Cheng earned a B.S. in chemistry from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Prior to joining USDA, he was a senior research fellow at Hercules in Wilmington, Del.

Cheng will be honored at the spring 2016 ACS national meeting in San Diego and will present an address at the 2016 ChemLuminary Awards at the fall national meeting in Philadelphia.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Award for Volunteer Service to Mary K. Engelman
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Volunteer service award to Carolyn Ribes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Volunteer service award to Carolyn Ribes﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE