Jamil Baghdachi Wins Tess Award In Coatings

Jamil Baghdachi, a professor of polymers and coatings at Eastern Michigan University, is the winner of the 2015 Roy W. Tess Award in Coatings, sponsored by the ACS Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering.
The award, which comes with a $3,000 cash prize and plaque, recognizes outstanding individual achievements and noteworthy contributions to coatings science, technology, and engineering. Baghdachi will receive the award during the ACS fall national meeting in Boston.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter