Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

New Way To Ride Herd On Oil Spills

Materials Chemistry: Unlike current non-biodegradable “herders,” new agents do a disappearing act

by Stu Borman
June 29, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: U.S. Coast Guard
Controlled burn of surface oil during the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
Controlled burn of surface oil during the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
Credit: U.S. Coast Guard
Controlled burn of surface oil during the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

A promising new greener way of cleaning up crude oil spills on water has been developed. Oil spills in waterways are major threats to the environment. One way they are currently remediated is by using silicone-based “chemical herders” to contract and concentrate the oil so it can be burned off. But these chemical herders are nonbiodegradable and thus persist in the environment, so questions have been raised about whether the cure they provide exacerbates the disease they are designed to treat. Now, George John of City College of the City University of New York and coworkers have made two cationic amphiphilic agents, PIm and PPy, that round up oil spills about as well as the best silicone-based chemical herders but are biodegradable (Sci. Adv. 2015, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1400265). They each contain an ester-allyl group that hydrolyzes in water, causing the agent to break into two parts—a phytol that persists long enough to help maintain herding action but eventually degrades and a brominated cation that dissolves in water. These green herders could be “safe and effective oil-spill mitigation chemicals for a sustainable future,” the researchers write.

[+]Enlarge
Phytol is red, ester-allyl group is black, and brominated cation is blue.
Chemical structure of Plm.
Phytol is red, ester-allyl group is black, and brominated cation is blue.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ZwitterCo raises $33 million for zwitterionic wastewater membranes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
PFAS used in fracking fluids in US, report says
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Seeking nontoxic coatings to keep ship hulls clean

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE