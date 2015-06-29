Patent Picks: Catalytic Converters

Catalytic converters, found in all U.S. automobiles made since 1975, help clean engine exhaust by breaking down gaseous molecules that produce smog. These marvels of heterogeneous catalytic chemistry oxidize volatile hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide and reduce nitrous oxides (NO x ). The converters use a three-way catalyst (TWC) consisting of rhodium, palladium, and platinum to turn those smog precursors into water, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen. The three metals are embedded into a porous material such as aluminum oxide (Al 2 O 3 ) to increase the catalyst surface area. Manufacturers also mix in rare-earth metal oxides to serve as another source of oxygen for the catalytic reactions. This is necessary for times when the exhaust has low oxygen levels, such as when the car is accelerating or when the engine is still cold. Here, we highlight three innovative advances in TWCs from the databases of Chemical Abstracts Service.

In TWCs, rhodium is a critical component in the catalytic reduction of NO x . However, the metal’s activity decreases as the catalyst ages and through chronic exposure to the high temperatures of the exhaust. A research team from N.E. Chemcat found that as rhodium particles age they self-assemble and grow in size, resulting in a significant drop in their activity. The researchers inhibited this mass-transfer process by dispersing neodymium oxide (Nd 2 O 3 ) particles with a diameter of 50–100 nm around the rhodium particles (US 20150038325 ). The rhodium particles maintained their size during simulated aging experiments, which involved the researchers heating the catalyst to 950 °C and running the engine for 50 hours. They also found that the Nd 2 O 3 enhanced the catalytic activity of rhodium when compared with similar TWCs without neodymium. N.E. Chemcat researchers wouldn’t comment on the mechanism behind the neodymium effect because of the pending patent. But they say the technology could be used for other catalyst systems that break down NO x .

Bimetallic oxides of cerium and zirconium (CeO 2 -ZrO 2 ) are widely used as an oxygen storage material in TWCs. As the catalyst ages, or when it is exposed to high temperatures, the surface area of these oxides decreases, which limits their ability to transfer oxygen and impairs catalyst activity. Adding Al 2 O 3 to the CeO 2 -ZrO 2 oxides, either through physically mixing the oxides or chemically forming the trimetallic oxide, can improve the catalyst’s thermal resistance and enhance its oxygen storage and release properties. Researchers from Johnson Matthey developed a new method to coprecipitate cerium(IV) and zirconium(IV) compounds with Al 2 O 3 to form a trimetallic oxide (CeO 2 -ZrO 2 -Al 2 O 3 ). Compared with a physical mixture of Al 2 O 3 and CeO 2 -ZrO 2 , the trimetallic oxides were thermally more stable and had better oxygen storage and release properties (JP 2014534156). Haiying Chen, director of Johnson Matthey’s research division, tells C&EN that the material was initially developed to meet future stringent government emissions standards.