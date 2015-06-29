Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Physician Groups Question Cancer Drugs’ Values

  Pharmaceuticals: Costs, risks, and benefits of cancer drugs come under renewed scrutiny 

by Ann M. Thayer
June 29, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

With global spending on cancer drugs topping $100 billion in 2014, doctors, increasingly alarmed by the cost of the treatments, are attempting to calculate the true values of individual drugs by accounting for all of their risks and benefits.

COST OF A CURE
[+]Enlarge
Drugs to treat hematologic cancers offer better outcomes—at a price. SOURCE: Cancer 2015, DOI: 10.1002/cncr.29512
Bar graph showing annual costs to a patient of certain cancer drugs in the U.S.
Drugs to treat hematologic cancers offer better outcomes—at a price. SOURCE: Cancer 2015, DOI: 10.1002/cncr.29512

Last week, the American Society of Clinical Oncology proposed a tool for determining the value of new cancer treatments (J. Clin. Oncol. 2015, DOI: 10.1200/jco.2015.61.6706). ASCO hopes to help doctors evaluate outcomes, side effects, and costs to determine a “net health benefit” and choose the best therapy options.

About a month earlier, the European Society for Medical Oncology launched a similar tool (Ann. Oncol. 2015, DOI:10.1093/annonc/mdv249).

Despite substantial improvements in care, patients and insurers are being challenged by rising costs—the price of many cancer therapies now tops $10,000 per month. “It’s critical to distinguish between value and cost,” says Lowell E. Schnipper, chair of ASCO’s Value in Cancer Care Task Force. ASCO is accepting comments regarding its calculator via its website through Aug. 21.

In response, Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), a drug industry trade group, says it “appreciates ASCO’s efforts to develop a new tool to support informed decision-making” but stresses that such decisions “are highly individualized and vary over time as new research and treatment options emerge.”

The consulting firm Boston Healthcare released a PhRMA-commissioned report supporting the industry view. Whereas the ASCO tool relies on clinical trial data, the PhRMA report asserts that the “full therapeutic value of a cancer therapy is typically realized long after the drug’s initial FDA approval.”

Meanwhile, major medical groups are entering the discussion. Earlier this month, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York posted its online DrugAbacus for comparing costs of drugs while considering side effects, patient outcomes, and R&D factors. And doctors at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have reanalyzed data from 20 studies of nine hematologic cancer treatments, concluding that prices for most of them are too high to be cost-effective (Cancer 2015, DOI: 10.1002/cncr.29512).

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The new drugs of 2018
FDA’s Gottlieb wants drug pricing and drug development costs to come down
Cancer Drug Spending Tops $100 Billion

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE