Univar Declares IPO Success

The chemical distributor Univar has completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange at a price of $22.00 per share. The company sold $440 million worth of its own shares. Private equity shareholders sold an additional $445 million of their shares. Additionally, Temasek Holdings, a Singaporean government sovereign wealth fund, bought $350 million worth of Univar stock in a private placement.
