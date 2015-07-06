Biobased Jet Fuel Takes Off

Two different types of biobased jet fuels received support from industry partners last week. United Airlines has invested $30 million in Fulcrum BioEnergy, which plans to make jet fuel from municipal solid waste. Fulcrum is in the process of constructing a $200 million waste gasification plant outside of Reno, Nev., where it will produce jet fuel using Fischer-Tropsch technology. It has feedstock contracts with disposal companies Waste Connections and Waste Management. The United deal includes a potential 90 million-gal-per-year offtake agreement. In a separate announcement, French petroleum firm Total says it has upped its ownership in a jet fuel joint venture with biobased chemicals firm Amyris from 50% to 75%. The two firms have collaborated since 2011 and formed the joint venture in 2013. Last year, the standards body ASTM revised its jet fuel specification to allow blends containing up to 10% of farnesene, which Amyris makes from sugar via fermentation.
