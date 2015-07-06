Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

July 6, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 27

These daring young scientists are using chemistry to make the planet a better place

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 93 | Issue 27
Environment

C&EN’s Talented 12

These daring young scientists are using chemistry to make the planet a better place

Trying To Unleash The Power Of Thorium

Proponents aim to tap vast nuclear energy potential of obscure natural resource

Electronic Chemical Makers Help Keep Gordon Moore’s Prediction Alive

Materials for photolithography, atomic layer deposition, and chemical mechanical planarization aid semiconductor miniaturization

  • Policy

    Hedge Funds Target Patents

    Congress: Drug companies cry foul and seek relief in legislation

  • Environment

    Supreme Court Blocks EPA Limits On Power Plant Mercury Emissions

    Air Pollution: Justices say agency should have considered costs earlier in the regulatory process

  • Business

    Celgene Bets On Immunotherapy With Big Juno Investment

    Biotech: Deal is meant to create cancer immunotherapy powerhouse

Science Concentrates

image name
Analytical Chemistry

A Quantum Dot Mini Spectrometer

Spectroscopy: A device made from an array of 195 filters covers a 300-nm range and resolves peaks separated by 2 nm

Business & Policy Concentrates

Love And Dinosaurs, Biotech Rocks

 

