C&EN’s Talented 12

July 6, 2015 Cover
Volume 93, Issue 27
These daring young scientists are using chemistry to make the planet a better place
Proponents aim to tap vast nuclear energy potential of obscure natural resource
Materials for photolithography, atomic layer deposition, and chemical mechanical planarization aid semiconductor miniaturization
Congress: Drug companies cry foul and seek relief in legislation
Air Pollution: Justices say agency should have considered costs earlier in the regulatory process
Biotech: Deal is meant to create cancer immunotherapy powerhouse
Spectroscopy: A device made from an array of 195 filters covers a 300-nm range and resolves peaks separated by 2 nm