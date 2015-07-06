Corning Will Acquire Pharma Glass Business

Corning will acquire the pharmaceutical glass tubing business of Germany’s Gerresheimer for about $215 million. The business produces borosilicate glass tubes used mainly by Gerresheimer to produce ampoules, vials, cartridges, and syringes. Corning will supply Gerresheimer with tubing under a 10-year agreement. The two companies will also form a venture, 75% owned by Corning, focused on bringing Corning innovations to the drug glass packaging market.
