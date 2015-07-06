Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Happy Birthday, ChemDraw

by Amanda Yarnell
July 6, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

CORRECTION: This story was updated on July 7, 2015, to correct the date of the ChemDraw event. It took place on June 25, not June 18.

The following is a guest editorial by Amanda Yarnell, C&EN’s managing editor, editorial.

Like many chemists of a certain age, Derek Lowe remembers the exact moment when he learned about the chemical-structure-drawing program we now call ChemDraw. It was 1986, when Lowe, now a chemist at Vertex and the author of the influential In the Pipeline blog, was still in grad school at Duke University. “I remember the room, and where I was standing in it,” he said at a June 25 event in Cambridge, Mass., marking the program’s 30th anniversary. “The phrase ‘killer app’ applied.”

OLD SCHOOL
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Before ChemDraw, chemists painstakingly drew structures with stencils like this one developed by Harvard chemist Louis F. Fieser.
Stencil developed by Louis F. Fieser.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Before ChemDraw, chemists painstakingly drew structures with stencils like this one developed by Harvard chemist Louis F. Fieser.

Before ChemDraw, Lowe and his fellow chemists had to draw chemical structures by hand. Even with the help of the classic plastic template to create ring structures and rub-on letters to insert atoms, drawing structures pre-ChemDraw was painstaking work. Copying them, resizing them, or linking them within a reaction scheme was downright painful. Make a mistake? Good luck to you.

“ChemDraw, on the other hand, was extremely intuitive,” Lowe said. “It freed us up to do real work. And it spread like wildfire.” He soon started using it to write up his dissertation on a Macintosh computer with an early version of Word. Unlike previous students, he didn’t have to rely on a secretary to type up his written thesis or painstakingly draw structures and reactions to insert therein. The speed with which he managed to finish his thesis shocked his Ph.D. adviser and paved his way to graduation.

At an ACS meeting years later, Lowe walked up to Stewart Rubenstein, who codeveloped ChemDraw, and said, “You got me out of grad school.” To which Rubenstein responded: “I get that a lot.”

In fact Rubenstein, who is now retired, had a similar motivation in working on the structure-drawing program while still a graduate student in Harvard University’s chemistry department: “I was going to have to write a thesis that had hundreds of chemical structures in it,” he told C&EN Senior Editor Bethany Halford when she recounted ChemDraw’s roots in C&EN last year (Aug. 18, 2014, page 26).

Eager to avoid that toil, Rubenstein struck up a partnership with Harvard organic chemist David Evans and his wife, Sally, a chemistry teacher who was at the time managing her husband’s lab—and drawing all his structures by hand. The team revealed their program at a Gordon conference in 1985. People immediately lined up to buy it, Evans said. ChemDraw’s popularity convinced Rubenstein to strike out on his own, launching Cambridge Scientific Computing, which eventually became CambridgeSoft, to further develop the drawing program.

Thirty years later, ChemDraw has been downloaded more than a million times. “Today it’s second nature to every organic chemist,” Lowe noted. In fact, many of us—myself included—don’t even remember a time without it.

PerkinElmer, which purchased ChemDraw in 2011, hopes those days won’t end anytime soon. The firm recently introduced a mobile version of the structure-drawing program. Michael Lewis, an associate professor of chemistry at St. Louis University, described how he’s used iPads equipped with ChemDraw to engage organic chemistry students in problem solving during class. PerkinElmer also hopes your lab notebook of the future will be powered by ChemDraw, so the latest reaction you ran will be shared through the cloud in real time with your collaborators around the world.

So here’s to turning 30, ChemDraw. You’ve changed the lives of chemists worldwide.

Amanda Yarnell
Managing editor, editorial

Views expressed on this page are those of the author and not necessarily those of ACS.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
IBM debuts chemical synthesis robot
Harry Gray shares his advice for new professors
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Daniel Fitzpatrick

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE