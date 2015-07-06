Industry Leaders Back 908 Devices

908 Devices, a Boston-based maker of handheld mass spectrometers, has now raised a total of $29 million from investors, many with long-standing ties to the instrumentation and diagnostics industries. New investors include Paul Meister, former chairman of Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Martin Madaus, CEO of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Life sciences investor Casdin Capital also participated. Other industry leaders who have invested in 908 Devices include one-time PerkinElmer executive and current Quanterix CEO Kevin Hrusovsky, Quanterix and Illumina founder David Walt, and Illumina CEO Jay Flatley.
