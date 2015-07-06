Left Wanting Better Data

I got a kick out of the Government & Policy Concentrate “CO2 Rule Could Save Thousands of Lives” (C&EN, May 11, page 23). I’m not sure how significant it is to save 700 lives per year in a world of 7 billion people—or even in a country of 320 million people. But, even then, the article claims that the lives would be saved because of the carbon dioxide reduction and reductions in sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, particulates, and mercury.
I would have been more interested in seeing the estimates with the same reduction in actual pollutants but no reduction in CO2. It would probably save 1,000 lives a year.
George St. George
Pearland, Texas
