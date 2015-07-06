Merck Buys Display Materials Firm

Merck KGaA has acquired the Israeli display materials firm Qlight Nanotech for an undisclosed sum. Merck, a major supplier of liquid-crystal display (LCD) materials, bought stakes in Qlight in 2012 and 2013. Qlight produces semiconductor nanocrystals, known as quantum dots, that improve color impression and energy efficiency in LCD-based displays. Qlight was founded by Hebrew University of Jerusalem chemist Uri Banin.
