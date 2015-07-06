New Beginnings For Chemours And DuPont

Mark P. Vergnano, CEO of Chemours, rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on June 29, just two days before trading in Chemours, DuPont’s former performance chemicals business, began under the symbol CC. Later on June 29, DuPont CEO Ellen J. Kullman rang the closing bell at the exchange to mark the spin-off and the beginning of a new era for the more than 200-year-old firm. DuPont is now focused on biobased chemicals, agriculture, nutrition, and advanced materials.
