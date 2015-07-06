Optima Acquires Plant From Chemours

The fine and custom chemicals maker Optima Chemical has acquired a manufacturing facility in Belle, W.Va., from Chemours, the former DuPont performance chemicals business. Optima owner Charles Hinnant says the purchase will give his firm a second site to complement its Douglas, Ga., plant. The Belle facility has two units—one that has the registration required to produce agriculture intermediates and one that is currently not in use.
