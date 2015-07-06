Shin-Etsu To Build Optical Fiber Plant

Shin-Etsu Chemical and partner Yangtze Optical Fibre & Cable will spend $100 million to build an optical fiber preform, or precursor, plant in China. Owned 51% by Shin-Etsu and 49% by Yangtze, the venture will be in Qianjiang in the central province of Hubei. This is Shin-Etsu’s second optical fiber preform venture in China. In 2010, it embarked on a plant with Jiangsu Fasten Hongsheng and the Dutch firm TKH Group that started production in 2012. Shin-Etsu estimates that China accounts for 50% of the world’s optical fiber preform market.
