Spinifex Pharma Goes To Novartis

Novartis will pay $200 million up front and an undisclosed amount in milestone payments to acquire Spinifex Pharmaceuticals. The Stamford, Conn.-based company brings angiotensin II type 2 receptor antagonist technology to Novartis’s neuroscience R&D efforts. Spinifex’s lead compound, EMA401, is in Phase II clinical trials for neuropathic pain. Because the drug acts outside the blood-brain barrier, Novartis expects it to avoid major central nervous system side effects.
