Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Two Pesticides Targeted For Controls

by Cheryl Hogue
July 6, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EPA is moving to restrict the use of two neurotoxic insecticides, chlorpyrifos and propoxur. The agency intends to propose, by April 2016, a rule to revoke residue limits for chlorpyrifos on food, EPA told a federal court last week. This would, in effect, ban the use of this organophosphate on food crops, say environmental groups that for years have sought EPA regulatory action against chlorpyrifos. EPA also announced that it would, at the request of Wellmark International, terminate the pest control product maker’s registration for all indoor aerosol, spray, and liquid formulations of propoxur. The agency also proposed to prohibit use of this carbamate pesticide at hospitals and other facilities where children may be present and at all commercial food-handling facilities. Last year, EPA and two manufacturers, including Wellmark, struck a deal to remove propoxur from flea control products for pets at the urging of environmental activists.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE