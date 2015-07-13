The American Chemical Society has named 78 members as ACS Fellows. The new fellows will be feted at the society’s fall national meeting in Boston this August.
“I would like to thank the 2015 ACS Fellows for their service to the society and to chemistry,” says ACS President Diane Grob Schmidt, who was herself designated a fellow in 2011. “Their dedication has strengthened our field as well as our society, and their enthusiasm serves as an inspiration to other ACS members.”
The fellows program began in 2009 as a way to recognize and honor ACS members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession, and ACS.
Nominations for the 2016 class of ACS Fellows will open in the first quarter of next year. Additional information about the program, including a list of fellows named in earlier years, is available at www.acs.org/fellows.
Yusuf Abul-Hajj
University of Minnesota
Edward C. Alexander
San Diego Mesa College
Amjad Ali
Merck Research Laboratories
Michael Appell
U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service
Robert Gerald Bass
Virginia Commonwealth University (Emeritus)
Rodney Morris Bennett
Critical Path Services, a Knoell Company
Mark Anthony Benvenuto
University of Detroit Mercy
Karl S. Booksh
University of Delaware
Mary K. Boyd
St. Edward’s University
Linda C. Brazdil
Loyola University Chicago
Inara Mencis Brubaker
UOP/AlliedSignal Research Centers (Retired)
Diane M. Bunce
Catholic University of America
Peggy Cebe
Tufts University
Amber Flynn Charlebois
SUNY Geneseo and Fairleigh Dickinson University
Bonnie A. Charpentier
Cytokinetics
Christine S. Chow
Wayne State University
George P. Cobb III
Baylor University
Seth M. Cohen
University of California, San Diego
Renee S. Cole
University of Iowa
Brian P. Coppola
University of Michigan
T. Daniel Crawford
Virginia Tech
Mark Dadmun
University of Tennessee and Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Robert-Michael de Groot
Southern California Earthquake Center, University of Southern California
Anthony Jay Dias
ExxonMobil Chemical
Dionysios (Dion) Dionysiou
University of Cincinnati
John Driscoll
PID Analyzers
Marilyn D. Duerst
University of Wisconsin, River Falls (Emeritus)
Harry J. Elston
Midwest Chemical Safety
Ellen R. Fisher
Colorado State University
Matthew A. Fisher
Saint Vincent College
Steven A. Fleming
Temple University
Mark D. Frishberg
Eastman Kodak, Eastman Chemical, and Seres Laboratories (Retired)
Jane Frommer
IBM Almaden Research Center
Raj P. Singh Gaur
Towanda Metadyne
Martin Gruebele
University of Illinois, Urbana–Champaign
Justin J. Hasford
Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner LLP
Rebecca Cowan Hoye
Macalester College
Joseph T. Hupp
Northwestern University and Argonne National Laboratory
John J. Johnston
U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food Safety & Inspection Service
Christopher W. Jones
Georgia Institute of Technology
Lawrence H. Keith
Instant Reference Sources
Gretchen Sutton Kohl
Dow Corning (Retired)
Anna Krylov
University of Southern California
Ramesh C. Kumar
3M
Richard M. Laine
University of Michigan
Willem R. Leenstra
University of Vermont
Jennifer E. Lewis
University of South Florida
Chao-Jun Li
McGill University
R Daniel Libby
Moravian College
Lanny S. Liebeskind
Emory University
Bommanna G. Loganathan
Murray State University
George W. Luther III
University of Delaware
Joseph M. Mabry
Air Force Research Laboratory
Leonard R. MacGillivray
University of Iowa
John M. Malin
American Chemical Society (Retired)
David C. Martin
University of Delaware
Dawn Mason
Eastman Chemical
Michael A. Meador
National Nanotechnology Coordination Office
Alice C. Mignerey
University of Maryland
David Nalewajek
Honeywell International, Buffalo Research Laboratory
Gordon L. Nelson
Florida Institute of Technology
Anthony M. Noce
Haley & Aldrich Inc.
Joshua Pak
Idaho State University
Carol A. Parish
University of Richmond
Richard Partch
Clarkson University
R Lee Penn
University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
Nora S. Radu
E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co.
Paul R. Resnick
FluoroScience
Michael A. Serio
Advanced Fuel Research
Michael Singer
Sigma-Aldrich
John Texter
Eastern Michigan University
Ellene Tratras Contis
Eastern Michigan University
Richard A. Vaia
Air Force Research Laboratory
John A. Whittle
Lamar University (Retired)
Vickie M. Williamson
Texas A&M University
Wayne C. Wolsey
Macalester College (Emeritus)
Frankie Kay Wood-Black
Northern Oklahoma College
Marinda Li Wu
Science is Fun! (Retired)
