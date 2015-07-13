Advertisement

People

2015 ACS Fellows

Society honors 78 members for their contributions to science and the profession

July 13, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 28
The American Chemical Society has named 78 members as ACS Fellows. The new fellows will be feted at the society’s fall national meeting in Boston this August.

“I would like to thank the 2015 ACS Fellows for their service to the society and to chemistry,” says ACS President Diane Grob Schmidt, who was herself designated a fellow in 2011. “Their dedication has strengthened our field as well as our society, and their enthusiasm serves as an inspiration to other ACS members.”

The fellows program began in 2009 as a way to recognize and honor ACS members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession, and ACS.

Nominations for the 2016 class of ACS Fellows will open in the first quarter of next year. Additional information about the program, including a list of fellows named in earlier years, is available at www.acs.org/fellows.

Yusuf Abul-Hajj
University of Minnesota

Edward C. Alexander
San Diego Mesa College

Amjad Ali
Merck Research Laboratories

Michael Appell
U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service

Robert Gerald Bass
Virginia Commonwealth University (Emeritus)

Rodney Morris Bennett
Critical Path Services, a Knoell Company

Mark Anthony Benvenuto
University of Detroit Mercy

Karl S. Booksh
University of Delaware

Mary K. Boyd
St. Edward’s University

Linda C. Brazdil
Loyola University Chicago

Inara Mencis Brubaker
UOP/AlliedSignal Research Centers (Retired)

Diane M. Bunce
Catholic University of America

Peggy Cebe
Tufts University

Amber Flynn Charlebois
SUNY Geneseo and Fairleigh Dickinson University

Bonnie A. Charpentier
Cytokinetics

Christine S. Chow
Wayne State University

George P. Cobb III
Baylor University

Seth M. Cohen
University of California, San Diego

Renee S. Cole
University of Iowa

Brian P. Coppola
University of Michigan

T. Daniel Crawford
Virginia Tech

Mark Dadmun
University of Tennessee and Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Robert-Michael de Groot
Southern California Earthquake Center, University of Southern California

Anthony Jay Dias
ExxonMobil Chemical

Dionysios (Dion) Dionysiou
University of Cincinnati

John Driscoll
PID Analyzers

Marilyn D. Duerst
University of Wisconsin, River Falls (Emeritus)

Harry J. Elston
Midwest Chemical Safety

Ellen R. Fisher
Colorado State University

Matthew A. Fisher
Saint Vincent College

Steven A. Fleming
Temple University

Mark D. Frishberg
Eastman Kodak, Eastman Chemical, and Seres Laboratories (Retired)

Jane Frommer
IBM Almaden Research Center

Raj P. Singh Gaur
Towanda Metadyne

Martin Gruebele
University of Illinois, Urbana–Champaign

Justin J. Hasford
Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner LLP

Rebecca Cowan Hoye
Macalester College

Joseph T. Hupp
Northwestern University and Argonne National Laboratory

John J. Johnston
U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food Safety & Inspection Service

Christopher W. Jones
Georgia Institute of Technology

Lawrence H. Keith
Instant Reference Sources

Gretchen Sutton Kohl
Dow Corning (Retired)

Anna Krylov
University of Southern California

Ramesh C. Kumar
3M

Richard M. Laine
University of Michigan

Willem R. Leenstra
University of Vermont

Jennifer E. Lewis
University of South Florida

Chao-Jun Li
McGill University

R Daniel Libby
Moravian College

Lanny S. Liebeskind
Emory University

Bommanna G. Loganathan
Murray State University

George W. Luther III
University of Delaware

Joseph M. Mabry
Air Force Research Laboratory

Leonard R. MacGillivray
University of Iowa

John M. Malin
American Chemical Society (Retired)

David C. Martin
University of Delaware

Dawn Mason
Eastman Chemical

Michael A. Meador
National Nanotechnology Coordination Office

Alice C. Mignerey
University of Maryland

David Nalewajek
Honeywell International, Buffalo Research Laboratory

Gordon L. Nelson
Florida Institute of Technology

Anthony M. Noce
Haley & Aldrich Inc.

Joshua Pak
Idaho State University

Carol A. Parish
University of Richmond

Richard Partch
Clarkson University

R Lee Penn
University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

Nora S. Radu
E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co.

Paul R. Resnick
FluoroScience

Michael A. Serio
Advanced Fuel Research

Michael Singer
Sigma-Aldrich

John Texter
Eastern Michigan University

Ellene Tratras Contis
Eastern Michigan University

Richard A. Vaia
Air Force Research Laboratory

John A. Whittle
Lamar University (Retired)

Vickie M. Williamson
Texas A&M University

Wayne C. Wolsey
Macalester College (Emeritus)

Frankie Kay Wood-Black
Northern Oklahoma College

Marinda Li Wu
Science is Fun! (Retired)

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

