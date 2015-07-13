Advertisement

09328-cover-exxon.jpg
09328-cover-exxon.jpg
July 13, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 28

Experts learn from Exxon Valdez and Deepwater Horizon to plan for future accidents

Volume 93 | Issue 28
Environment

Reckoning With Oil Spills

Experts learn from Exxon Valdez and Deepwater Horizon to plan for future accidents

PACIFICHEM 2015

Honolulu, Dec. 15–20

The Shrinking Case For Fluorochemicals

As the long-alkyl-chain fluorocarbons found in many household products are replaced with short-chain ones, debate over safety continues

  • Environment

    Electronics: Loss of fluorinated compounds narrows options for chipmakers

  • Business

    High-Performance Isocyanate Paint Ingredients Come Under Scrutiny

    Coatings material makers work to improve the ingredients’ profile as others try to replace them

  • Environment

    Privatizing Nuclear Waste Storage

    Energy: Local partnerships and global companies propose to cache used fuel

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

Human Lectin Binds Microbial Glycans

Structural Biology: Human intelectin-1 may play a role in microbial surveillance

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Fluorescing Corals, Shellfish Amnesia, Starfish Exorcisms

 

