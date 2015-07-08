Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Allergan Steps Up Acquistions

Pharmaceuticals: Post-megamerger, Irish specialty drug firm enters deals for migraine and other drugs

by Ann M. Thayer
July 8, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Allergan will get rights to Merck’s small-molecule oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonists. These include MK-1602, or ubrogepant, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for acute treatment of migraines. A Phase III study is expected in 2016. A second molecule, MK-8031, aimed at preventing migraines, is expected to begin a Phase II study in 2016.

Merck decided to stop clinical development of the CGRP antagonist MK-0974 (telcagepant) in 2011 because of liver toxicity problems. Merck says the two compounds going to Allergan “belong to a different chemical series than telcagepant” and “to date have not shown evidence of liver toxicity.”

Why Merck is divesting the compounds rather than advancing them itself isn’t clear to Evercore ISI stock analyst Umer Raffat. The firm stopped work on MK-1602 after completing clinical trials in 2012 and hasn’t published the clinical data. If the compounds do work, annual sales could exceed $2 billion, Raffat estimates, with Merck to get milestone payments and royalties.

Last week, Allergan also agreed to pay $125 million to acquire California-based Oculeve, a developer of dry-eye disease treatments. And in mid-June, Allergan struck a $2.1 billion deal to buy aesthetic medicine maker Kythera Biopharmaceuticals.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE