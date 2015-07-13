Ashland Acquires Akzo Extraction Technology

Ashland will acquire AkzoNobel’s Zeta Fraction plant extraction technology. Conventional technology extracts biofunctional ingredients from dried plants using solvents that limit shelf stability and reproducibility, Ashland explains. Zeta Fraction’s solvent-free process, the firm says, separates cellular fractions from living plants, preserving the inherent value of the “cell juice.” Akzo acquired the technology four years ago when it bought Integrated Botanical Technologies. Ashland says the deal will improve the ingredients it supplies to personal care, pharmaceutical, nutrition, and agricultural markets.
