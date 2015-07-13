Biogen Buys Into Eye Therapies

Biogen is teaming with the Gainesville, Fla.-based gene therapy firm AGTC to develop drugs for ophthalmic diseases. Biogen will pay AGTC $124 million up front in exchange for worldwide rights to two drug candidates, a gene therapy for X-linked retinoschisis currently in clinical studies and a preclinical therapy for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. Biogen also gets an option to license earlier-stage candidates for three other diseases.
