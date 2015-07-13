Congrats, #2015ChemGrad!

Ah, college graduation … the much-anticipated event that marks the major achievement of earning a hard-won academic degree and often signals the dawn of a new and exciting career. To celebrate this milestone, various ACS offices and divisions teamed up to ask 2015 chemistry and chemical engineering graduates earning their A.S., B.A., B.S., M.S., or Ph.D. degrees to share their graduation photos on social media using the hashtag #2015ChemGrad.
From May 15 to June 15, 65 graduates embraced the project, and ACS randomly selected a winner, who received prizes including a $50 gift card and tchotchkes from ACS. The recipient is Vanessa Cardona, who just earned an A.S. in chemistry from Raritan Valley Community College in North Branch, N.J. Congratulations to all!
