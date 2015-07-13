Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Congress Seeks Details On Sanctioned Research Labs

by Glenn Hess
July 13, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Several members of the House of Representatives’ Energy & Commerce Committee have asked federal regulators to provide details about research labs that have been fined or faced other sanctions for safety violations while working with “select agents.” That’s the government’s term for viruses and bacteria that could be used by terrorists. In a letter to the Department of Health & Human Services inspector general, the members say they are “examining the adequacy of federal select agent oversight” in the wake of recent revelations that an Army lab in Utah mistakenly sent live anthrax, instead of killed specimens, to labs in the U.S. and abroad for 10 years. The letter also notes that an investigation by USA Today, published in May, found that since 2003 the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention had referred 79 labs for potential enforcement actions and that more than $2.5 million in fines had been levied against 19 entities. “So far we’ve been lucky, but that luck may run out if we don’t get the system fixed,” says Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey, the committee’s top Democrat.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE