Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Decoding Lithium-ion Conductivity In Solids

Electrochemistry: Understanding ion diffusion in mixed lithium phases may lead to solid electrolytes and safer batteries

by Mitch Jacoby
July 13, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries power nearly all of today’s electricity-hungry portable gadgets and tools. Although they boast extreme reliability, the cells’ flammable liquid organic electrolyte solution poses a minute but potentially serious hazard. Nonflammable solid electrolytes would be ideal substitutes for the liquids. But suitable replacements have remained elusive because most solids are weak Li-ion conductors. Mixtures of Li4SiO4 and Li3PO4 are the exception. Compared with the pure components, some mixed compositions exhibit a jump of three orders of magnitude in ionic conductivity. But until now, the phases and their compositions have not been examined in detail, and the conductivity mechanism has not been understood. So a team led by materials chemist M. Saiful Islam of England’s University of Bath applied NMR, electrochemistry, and computational techniques to address those issues, a key step toward making new types of batteries (J. Am. Chem. Soc. DOI: 10.1021/jacs.5b04444). The team found that mixed lithium phases with silicate-to-phosphate ratios of 0.25:0.75 and 0.5:0.5 are among the top solid Li-ion conductors. They also found that Li-ion diffusion proceeds via a concerted hopping motion of interstitial and lattice Li ions through three-dimensional networks, suggesting that increasing lithium disorder may further increase ion conductivity.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Grain boundaries impede ion conduction in solid electrolytes
Voltage loss in Li-ion batteries explained
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
‘Flat water’ provides a battery boost

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE