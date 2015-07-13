Desano To Supply HIV Drugs To Viiv

Viiv Healthcare has selected Shanghai’s Desano Pharmaceuticals as an additional supplier of dolutegravir, the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in the HIV drug Tivicay. Desano will supply the ingredient to Viiv for sale in China, where it is now under regulatory review, and other developing countries. Owned by GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, and Japan’s Shionogi, Viiv was launched in 2009 to focus on HIV. A major supplier of APIs for HIV drugs, Desano supplies generic drug firms such as Cipla that provide HIV treatments to African countries.
