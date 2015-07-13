Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Finalists To Compete For Chemistry Champion Title In Boston

by Linda Wang
July 13, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

FRIENDLY COMPETITION
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Darcy Gentleman
Range (from left), Farina, Lewis, and Fares are heading to Boston to compete for the title of Chemistry Champion.
Tierra Range, an undergraduate student at Centenary College in Shreveport, La., Dave Farina, a chemistry educator based in Los Angeles; Erica Lewis, who recently earned a master’s degree in chemistry from Georgia State University, in Atlanta, and Hadi Fares, a graduate student at Florida State University, in Tallahassee.
Credit: Darcy Gentleman
Range (from left), Farina, Lewis, and Fares are heading to Boston to compete for the title of Chemistry Champion.

Four finalists have been selected to compete in the American Chemical Society’s Chemistry Champions competition, which will take place on Aug. 15–17 at the ACS national meeting in Boston. The competition, now in its second year, aims to give younger chemists an opportunity to develop and enhance their communication skills.

The finalists are Hadi Fares, a graduate student at Florida State University, in Tallahassee; Dave Farina, a producer of educational Web content who is based in Los Angeles; Erica Lewis, who recently earned a master’s degree in chemistry from Georgia State University, in Atlanta; and Tierra Range, an undergraduate student at Centenary College in Shreveport, La.

This past spring, contestants entered the contest by submitting a two- to three-minute video of themselves describing their research in a way that’s accessible to the general public. Eight semifinalists received science communications training in Washington, D.C., and from that group, the four finalists were selected by ACS staff. Participants ranged from undergraduate students to teaching faculty, from both the U.S. and overseas.

In Boston, Fares will present his research on using polyelectrolyte films for various applications, Farina will speak about natural versus synthetic molecules, Lewis will talk about the use of fluorescent dyes in medical diagnostics, and Range will discuss her research on organic solar cells.

The grand prize winner will be announced on Aug. 17. The champion will receive a trip to Washington, D.C., to network with professional science communications staff at ACS and possibly attend a briefing on Capitol Hill; host an ACS “Reactions” video; join the National Academy of Sciences’ Science & Entertainment Exchange; and receive a three-dimensionally printed Chemistry Champions trophy.

For information on the events in Boston and to get free tickets for the Aug. 17 finale, visit www.acs.org/chemchamps, and follow #chemchamps on Twitter.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Nominations sought for Akron Section Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Meet Mallory Hinks, 2016 ACS Chemistry Champion
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ChemChamps finalists to compete in Philadelphia

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE