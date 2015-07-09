Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Fortifying Combustion-Powered Soft Robots With 3-D Printing

Materials: Printable polymers with a range of elastic properties make for more rugged robot rompers

by Matt Davenport
July 9, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

ROBO HOP
Credit: Harvard Microrobotics Laboratory
Watch how the robot’s 3-D printed body helps it launch and survive landing. 

Making robots that are soft yet durable is a tough task. But engineers must attain that goal if they want to send inexpensive machines into environments such as disaster sites that may be inaccessible or dangerous to humans. Researchers at the Harvard University Microrobotics Laboratory have now made leaps toward that goal, with the help of three-dimensional printing.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Science
Sequence shows the soft robot’s jumping ability. The robot is about 12 inches in diameter.
A jumping soft robot.
Credit: Science
Sequence shows the soft robot’s jumping ability. The robot is about 12 inches in diameter.

Led by Nicholas W. Bartlett and Michael T. Tolley, the Harvard team created robust, jumping robots using multiple materials with widely varying elastic properties (Science 2015, DOI: 10.1126/science.aab0129). To improve the robots’ ability to endure the stresses and strains of locomotion, the team used nine printable polymer resins to build robot bodies that feature a flexible base, a rigid cap, and materials that span the elasticity gap in between.

To push the robots to their stress and strain limits, the team decided to make them repeatedly launch into the air, Bartlett says. To do so, the roughly hemispherical robots spark a mixture of butane and oxygen in a small internal cavity and pop into the air as their flexible bases expand as a result of the small explosion. The robots can tilt themselves before the jump to guide their horizontal trajectories.

The rubberlike base absorbs the shock of the robots’ landings. Even though a robotic body made entirely of flexible material could work best for absorbing shock, support for the robots’ rigid components would be lacking, such for as gas cylinders, circuit boards, and power supplies, Bartlett points out.

To compare robot body materials, the team examined robots printed entirely with a rigid thermoplastic. Rigid robots jumped the highest of any examined—more than 1 meter high—but were the quickest to fail, the team reports. One shattered after just five trials. Robots with bodies printed with a range of mixed elastic and rigid materials hit a maximum jump height of 0.76 meters and could survive more than 100 jumps, Bartlett says.

Although the team applied its multimaterial strategy to jumping robots, “it could benefit pretty much any mobile, untethered soft robot,” Bartlett tells C&EN. His confidence is bolstered by how common this scheme is in nature. “Think about octopus beaks,” Bartlett says, which are hard and connected to squishy cephalopod bodies with tissues of middling elasticity. “Or even our own bodies, where tendons connect muscle to bone.”

This approach puts researchers “one step closer to making truly biomimetic machines,” says Wendelin Jan Stark of ETH Zurich. Stark was not involved with the Harvard project, but his Functional Materials Laboratory is also researching soft jumping robots powered by combustion (Soft Rob. 2015, DOI: 10.1089/soro.2014.0021).

Stark says the new robots are versatile but describes their current performance as modest. He believes they will improve rapidly now that the Harvard team has demonstrated that 3-D printing can be used to make them. With an increased focus on developing more soft materials, he says, chemists and chemical engineers will build even better robots.

One obstacle is the high cost of 3-D printers capable of putting down multiple materials, but Bartlett doesn’t foresee that standing in the way for long. “Three-dimensional printing is getting bigger by the day,” he says.

This article has been translated into Spanish by Divulgame.org and can be found here.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Self-healing device could use body heat to power wearable electronics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microscopic robot takes first steps
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Strong, self-healing soft robots

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE