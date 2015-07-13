Hovione Pushes Further Into Spray Drying

The pharmaceutical chemicals manufacturer Hovione is adding a large-scale spray-drying unit at its headquarters in Loures, Portugal. Slated to be fully operational by March 2016, the spray dryer is designed to handle high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients and accommodate a variety of organic solvents. Hovione has made a major push into spray drying as a service for drug industry customers via facilities in Portugal, Ireland, and New Jersey.
