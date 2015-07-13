Lonza Adds Line For Alexion In New Hampshire

Lonza has signed a new long-term supply agreement with the biotech firm Alexion under which it will construct a second biologics manufacturing suite dedicated to Alexion’s products at its Portsmouth, N.H., factory. Lonza currently runs a plant in Portsmouth dedicated to eculizumab, the active ingredient in Alexion’s leading product, the blood disorder treatment Soliris, under a 2003 contract.
