Aloha! The 2015 International Chemical Congress of Pacific Basin Societies (Pacif­ichem 2015) will take place in Honolulu on Dec. 15–20. Founded in 1984, this conference is held every five years in Hawaii. The theme of the congress is “Chemical Networking: Building Bridges across the Pacific,” which emphasizes the collaborative nature of chemistry as a multidisciplinary science and the opportunity to network with other scientists from the Pacific Basin. Pacifichem 2015 is sponsored jointly by the American Chemical Society (the host society), the Canadian Society for Chemistry, the Chemical Society of Japan, the New Zealand Institute of Chemistry, the Royal Australian Chemical Institute, the Korean Chemical Society, and the Chinese Chemical Society. In addition to the sponsoring societies, 56 chemical societies from Pacific Basin countries are official participating societies. Pacifichem 2015 will be the seventh in the series of successful conferences of Pacific Basin chemical societies.

The congress begins on Tuesday, Dec. 15, and ends on Sunday, Dec. 20, and will feature 334 symposia focusing on 11 specific scientific areas. A listing of the various areas and symposia is located on page 43 under the technical program summary.

REGISTRATION

Early registration opened on June 25 and will close on Oct. 15. Registration fees will be slightly higher after Oct. 15 and will reflect on-site fees. All delegates must register for the conference to attend the sessions and events. Registration fees include attendance to the opening ceremony and reception, the Pacifichem Lecture, the closing reception, all the technical sessions, and the exposition, as well as access to meeting mail and use of the shuttle services.

The Chemical Society of Japan has entered into an agreement with Nippon Travel Agency to assist delegates from Japan with travel, housing, and registration arrangements. Visit www.pacifichem.org for further details.

REGISTRATION PROCEDURES. Delegates can register in one of several ways: via the Internet at www.pacifichem.org/registration; by phone at (800) 251-8629 (U.S. toll-free) or (508) 743-0192 (international); by fax at (508) 743-9681; or by mail to Pacifichem 2015 Customer Service, c/o Convention Data Services, 107 Waterhouse Rd., Bourne, MA 02532.

Authorization to charge a credit card must accompany Internet, phone, and faxed registrations. Checks included with mailed registrations are acceptable in U.S. dollars and should be made payable to Pacifichem Inc. If you would like to send an international bank transfer, please contact Brenda Philpot, the Pacifichem registrar, at B_Philpot@acs.org. Purchase orders are not accepted.

Please allow up to four weeks for processing your mailed request. Residents from the U.S. and Canada who register prior to Oct. 15 will receive their badge and registration receipt in the mail. All other registrants should pick up their registration credentials on-site at one of the registration areas located at the Hawaii Convention Center, the Sheraton Waikiki ballroom lobby, the Hilton Hawaiian Village Mid-Pacific Conference Center, and the Waikiki Beach Marriott.

Pacifichem 2015 is committed to making the congress accessible to all delegates. Therefore, delegates who require special services should submit their requests by phone at (800) 227-5558 Ext. 6111 (U.S. toll-free) or (202) 872-6111 or by sending an e-mail to pacifichem@acs.org by Nov. 2.

CANCELLATION AND REFUND POLICIES. Cancellations received by Nov. 2 are entitled to a full refund, less a $50 administration fee. No refunds will be issued after Nov. 2. All refunds are issued via the same method used for payment. Refunds are processed within 30 days after the conclusion of the meeting. Submit your written cancellation request along with your original credentials by mail to Pacifichem 2015 Customer Service, c/o Convention Data Services, 107 Waterhouse Rd., Bourne, MA 02532; by fax to (508) 743-9681; or by e-mail to pacifichem@xpressreg.net.

Official Participating Organizations Australia: Australian Peptide Association Brunei: Brunei Darussalam Institute of Chemistry Canada: Canadian Society for Chemical Engineering China: Hong Kong Chemical Society India: Amity Institute for Environmental Toxicology, Safety & Management Indonesia: Himpunan Kimia Indonesia Japan: Catalysis Society of Japan; Combustion Society of Japan; Japan Association for International Chemical Information; Japan Coating Technology Association; Japan Explosives Society; Japan Oil Chemists’ Society; Japan Society for Bioscience, Biotechnology & Agrochemistry; Japan Society of Electromagnetic Wave Energy Applications; Japan Society for Environmental Chemistry; Japan Society for Molecular Science; Japan Society for Safety Engineering; Japan Society of Colour Material; Japan Society of Nutrition & Food Science; Japan Society of Soil Science & Plant Nutrition; Japan Technical Association of the Pulp & Paper Industry; Society of Environmental Science, Japan; Society of Sea Water Science, Japan; Ceramic Society of Japan; Electrochemical Society of Japan; Fullerenes, Nanotubes & Graphene Research Society; Japan Institute of Energy; Japan Petroleum Institute; Japan Society for Analytical Chemistry; Japan Society of Applied Physics; Japan Wood Research Society; Japanese Photochemistry Association; Japanese Society for Food Science & Technology; Japanese Society for the History of Chemistry; Japanese Society of Carbohydrate Research; Japanese Society of Printing Science & Technology; Pharmaceutical Society of Japan; Rare Earth Society of Japan; Society for Biotechnology, Japan; Society of Chemical Engineers, Japan; Society of Fiber Science & Technology, Japan; Society of Photography & Imaging of Japan; Society of Polymer Science, Japan; Society of Rubber Science & Technology, Japan; Society of Synthetic Organic Chemistry, Japan; Surface Finishing Society of Japan Malaysia: Institut Kimia Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur Mexico: Sociedad Química de Mexico Nepal: Nepal Chemical Society Papua New Guinea: Institute of ­Chemists Philippines: Integrated Chemists of the Philippines Singapore: Singapore National Institute of Chemistry South Korea: Korean Society of Radiopharmaceuticals & Molecular Probes, Korean Society of Water & Wastewater Sri Lanka: Institute of Chemistry Ceylon Taiwan: Chemical Society Located in Taipei Thailand: Chemical Society of Thailand U.S.: American Peptide Society, Biotechnology Industry Organization, International Ultraviolet Association

HOUSING

Housing is currently open for the congress at www.pacifichem.org. Pacifichem 2015 has negotiated excellent rates with the Ala Moana, DoubleTree by Hilton Alana Waikiki, Hilton Hawaiian Village, Hilton Waikiki Beach, Hyatt Regency, Waikiki Beach Marriott, Pacific Beach Hotel, Ramada Plaza Waikiki, Royal Hawaiian, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani, and Sheraton Waikiki hotels located in Waikiki Beach. Orchid Event Solutions is the official housing bureau for the congress. Pacifichem endorses booking hotel accommodations only through Orchid Event Solutions and Nippon Travel Agency (NTA). Delegates who book their reservations through Orchid Event Solutions and NTA will receive Pacifichem 2015 discounted rates and complimentary Internet access in the sleeping rooms.

Hotel reservations are taken on a first-come, first-served basis; therefore delegates are encouraged to book their accommodations early to secure the hotel of their choice. The deadline for housing reservations is Nov. 13. Only a select few hotels will have availability after the deadline, and hotels may charge higher rates.

Reservations can be made via Internet at www.pacifichem.org; by calling Orchid Event Solutions at (866) 847-8570 (U.S./Canada only) or (801) 505-4140 (international), Monday through Friday, 7 AM–6 PM MT; or by fax with valid credit card to (801) 355-0250 and mail to Pacifichem Housing, c/o Orchid Event Solutions, 175 South West Temple, Suite 30, Salt Lake City, UT 84101. Faxed and mailed reservations may require 10 to 14 days for processing.

All reservations must be accompanied by a credit card guarantee or check in the amount of one night’s room deposit for each room reserved. Hotels will do their best to accommodate all requests, but there is no guarantee. If the charge to your credit card is denied, we reserve the right to release your reservation. All rooms are subject to 13.962% room and occupancy tax (subject to change). A grid with hotel prices and other information can be found on page 38.

If you require special accommodations because of a disability, please mark the appropriate box on the housing form. All special arrangements should be reconfirmed with your assigned hotel.

Confirmations will be sent by Orchid Event Solutions instead of individual hotels. Please review the confirmation for accuracy, and it is strongly recommended that you bring it with you to the meeting. Contact Orchid Event Solutions if you lose or don’t receive a confirmation.

Reservation changes and cancellations can be made without penalty until Nov. 13. Hotels do not have individual reservations or credit card guarantees at this time. Reservations canceled after Nov. 13 will be subject to a $25 cancellation fee by Orchid Event Solutions for each canceled reservation. One night’s room and tax will be charged by the hotel for reservations canceled within 72 hours of the arrival date. Please refer to your assigned hotel’s cancellation policy; early departures may incur a penalty.

TRAVEL

Pacifichem has partnered with ATC Travel Center as the official airline and car rental provider for 2015. Discounts include up to 10% off Delta and United flights and other low-fare options on a variety of airlines. ATC provides 24/7 access with mobile options for itinerary status updates.

These discounts apply to travel between Dec. 12 and Dec. 23 (Honolulu). Restrictions apply. Service fees apply to ticketed reservations. A $9.00 service fee will apply to reservations made online at www.atcmeetings.com/pacifichem. You may also call your own agency or the vendors directly and refer to the discount codes for Delta or United Airlines.

Reservations for United Airlines can be made by calling (800) 426-1122 and referring to Z code ZTJB and agreement code 691622. For reservations with Delta, call (800) 328-1111 and refer to code NMJYR.

Hertz, Enterprise, and Dollar Rent A Car are offering discounted rates for Pacif­ichem 2015. Contact Hertz at (800) 654-2240, and refer to code CV#022Q7358; for Enterprise, call (800) 593-0505, using code 32H7476; and for Dollar Rent A Car call (800) 800-3665, using code CM0679.

VISAS

Pacifichem 2015 follows the same guidelines for visa application as ACS, the host society for Pacifichem 2015. If you need a visa to attend Pacifichem 2015, you should start the visa application early. For some visa applications, the process could take months to complete, depending on the candidate’s country of origin and certain visa restrictions.

For complete information on applying for a visa to enter the U.S. and attend Pacifichem 2015, please see “The U.S. Visa Application Process” under “Meeting Logistics” at www.pacifichem.org.

TRANSPORTATION

Delegates arriving at the Honolulu International Airport will arrive at the main terminal located on the second level. Proceed to the escalator or elevator down to the ground floor to access baggage claim areas and ground transportation. Visitor information booths are located in gate and baggage claim areas to assist arriving passengers.

Congress Organizing Committee Peter J. Stang

Chair

University of Utah American Chemical Society Steven Holdcroft

Vice Chair

Simon Fraser University

Canadian Society for Chemistry Eiichi Nakamura

Vice Chair

University of Tokyo

Chemical Society of Japan Bryan Balazs

Lawrence Livermore ­National Laboratory

American Chemical Society Cathleen Crudden

Queen’s University

Canadian Society for Chemistry J. Hugh Horton

Queen’s University

Canadian Society for Chemistry Nobuyuki Kawashima

Chemical Society of Japan B. Moon Kim

Seoul National University

Korean Chemical Society Hiroshi Kitagawa

Kyoto University

Chemical Society of Japan Richard Love

American Chemical Society Anna K. Mapp

Life Sciences Institute

American Chemical Society Mario Mediati

Honolulu Community ­College

American Chemical Society Elsa Reichmanis

Georgia Institute of ­Technology

American Chemical Society Atsushi Takahara

Kyushu University

Chemical Society of Japan Nancy Todd

Congress Manager

American Chemical Society Li-Jun Wan

Chinese Academy of ­Sciences

Chinese Chemical Society Mark Waterland

Massey University

New Zealand Institute of Chemistry Christopher J. Welch

Merck & Co.

American Chemical Society David A. Winkler

CSIRO

Royal Australian Chemical Institute Kaoru Yamanouchi

University of Tokyo

Chemical Society of Japan

Taxi. The taxi fare from the airport to the hotels in Waikiki is approximately $40 to $45 one-way during non-rush-hour periods in addition to a baggage charge of 50 cents per bag. Fare is by meter only.

Express Shuttle. Roberts Hawaii Express Shuttle provides affordable transportation from the Honolulu International Airport to hotels along Oahu for a discounted rate of $12.80 (one-way) and $24.00 (round-trip). Roberts Hawaii airport representatives will meet and greet attendees upon arrival and assist with their luggage at the baggage claim area. Transportation fee includes two pieces of luggage and a personal carry-on complimentary. Golf bags may be considered one piece of luggage. Additional luggage of more than two pieces per person will cost an additional fee. Because of limited availability, Roberts Hawaii requires that ADA vehicle reservations be made a minimum of 48 hours prior to the date and time of service. Reservations for transportation can be made by calling the reservations office at (800) 831-5541 (U.S./Canada) between 7 AM and 9 PM HT or online at www.robertshawaii.com/pachem2015 using promo code PACHEM15. Advanced reservations are required.

A 10% service fee will be charged for credit card booking cancellations. There will be no charge for cancellations made by noon the day prior to the date of the scheduled service. Round-trip scheduled service is defined as the first date of the round-trip booking. Thereafter, a full charge will apply. No refund will be given for cancellation notices within 24 hours of service date/time, and no-shows are subject to the full charge.

Should you have questions, e-mail Roberts Hawaii at airport.shuttle@­robertshawaii.com or call (800) 831-5541 (U.S./Canada) or (808) 441-7800.

City Bus: TheBus. The City & County of Honolulu provides an island-wide bus transportation system that serves Honolulu International Airport. For more information, contact customer service for the city public transportation service TheBus at (808) 848-4500 or call (808) 848-5555 or visit www.thebus.org for route information.

Children up to five years of age ride free. The fare for children and students (six to 17 years old) is $1.25, for adults is $2.50, and for senior citizens (with reduced fare card or valid U.S. Medicare card) is $1.00. A visitor’s pass good for four consecutive days with unlimited use costs $25.

TOURS

A 20% discounted rate on tours is being offered to attendees who book tours of Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and Hawaii Island through Roberts Hawaii. Reservations for tours can be made by calling (800) 831-5541 (U.S./Canada) between 7 AM and 9 PM HT or online at www.robertshawaiiexpress.com using promo code PACHEM15.

SPEAKERS’ INFORMATION

Standard equipment included in all technical sessions will consist of a computer, LCD projector, screen, lighted podium with microphone, switcher, lapel microphone, and a laser pointer. Speaker ready rooms will be available on-site for presenters to view their presentations prior to presenting. Visit the Operations Office for information on the location of the speaker ready room at the various properties. All speaker ready rooms will be equipped with an LCD projector, computer, switcher, and screen.

POSTER SESSIONS

All poster sessions will be held at the Hawaii Convention Center in Halls I, II, and III. Poster boards provided for all sessions will be 4 feet high by 8 feet wide. Presenters will be notified of their presentation times prior to the meeting.

EXPOSITION

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to attend the Pacifichem 2015 Exposition. Plan to attend the exposition and obtain valuable information from exhibitors about their products and services and how they can be of benefit to your company. Exhibitors will impart valuable information on new technologies and instrumentation, laboratory equipment, products to improve research and development, and the efficiency of your company’s operation. You will also have the opportunity to visit with the cosponsoring societies of the congress: ACS, the Canadian Society for Chemistry, the Chemical Society of Japan, the New Zealand Institute of Chemistry, the Royal Australian Chemical Institute, the Korean Chemical Society, and the Chinese Chemical Society.

The exposition will be open on Tuesday, Dec. 15 (2 to 5 PM); Wednesday, Dec. 16 (11 AM to 5 PM); and Thursday, Dec. 17 (11 AM to 5:30 PM). The exposition is complimentary to all registered attendees and will be located in the Coral Lounge & Ballroom at the Hilton Hawaiian Village.

Visit the exposition to pick up your souvenir for Pacifichem 2015. Be sure to stop by early as quantities are limited.

SPECIAL EVENTS

The congress’s opening ceremony will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the Sheraton Waikiki hotel followed by the Pacifichem Lecture. The lecture will be given by Sam Kean, New York Times best-selling author of “The Disappearing Spoon,” “The Tale of the Dueling Neurosurgeons,” and “The Violinist’s Thumb.” The Congress Mixer will take place immediately after the lecture on the Sheraton Waikiki and Royal Hawaiian lawns. The closing reception will take place on Sunday, Dec. 20, at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in the Coral Ballroom.

PROGRAMS and the MOBILE APP