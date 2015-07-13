Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Structure Of Vesicle That Transports Cargo Around Cells Is Determined

Structural Biology: Researchers use cryoelectron tomography and cross-linking mass spectrometry to achieve feat

by Sarah Everts
July 13, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Science/AAAS
The structure of 100-nm-wide transport vesicles was determined to 13-Å resolution. The various colors shown correspond to different proteins.
Structure of COP1, the protein cage around vesicles that traffic between the golgi and endoplasmic reticulum.
Credit: Science/AAAS
The structure of 100-nm-wide transport vesicles was determined to 13-Å resolution. The various colors shown correspond to different proteins.

It’s an iconic image seen in high school biology textbooks: Vesicles bud from organelles inside cells and then travel to other cellular compartments carrying proteins. These proteins are either ready to be deployed for cellular activities such as secretion or are returning to home base for repackaging.

Researchers in Germany are now reporting the first complete structure of the outer protein coating of one of these transport vesicles. The coating is responsible for helping vesicles bud off an organelle’s membrane, fill up with the right cargo, and then deliver it to the right place in the cell. Specifically, the team analyzed the coating called COP1 (coat protein 1), which covers vesicles that move cargo from the Golgi apparatus to another cellular organelle called the endoplasmic reticulum (Science 2015, DOI: 10.1126/science.aab1121).

The 100-nm-wide shell making up COP1 is about 25 nm thick, and it contains hundreds of repeating units of eight different kinds of proteins, explains John A. G. Briggs at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory in Heidelberg, Germany, who led the team. One reason getting a glimpse of COP1 was so challenging is that the protein coat’s basic structural unit doesn’t form a rigid geometric pattern. Instead, the units have multiple ways of interacting and thus organizing into a three-dimensional container. This makes COP1 appear heterogeneous, even though there is an underlying order to the arrangement of proteins in the coat, comments Scott M. Stagg at Florida State University, who wasn’t involved in the research.

“The real wow aspect of this paper was the tour de force of cryoelectron tomography and biochemistry used to determine the structure,” Stagg says. The team took 82 images of 1,265 vesicles to obtain the 13-Å-resolution structure, which can delineate the positions and shapes of the proteins that form the coat. Then the team confirmed the 3-D placement of protein components using cross-linking and mass spectrometry. “This complicated question couldn’t have been answered otherwise,” Stagg adds.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Superresolution Sharpens Images In Live Organisms
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Yeast Ribosome Structure Solved
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Membrane Structure Changes Before Lipid Domains Form

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE