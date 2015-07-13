Advertisement

Environment

White House Expands Solar Energy To Poor Communities

by Andrea Widener
July 13, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 28
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Installation of a rooftop solar photovoltaic array on a house.
Credit: Shutterstock

Low- and middle-income Americans will have better access to solar power under a new initiative unveiled by the White House. The actions announced by the Obama Administration last week aim to improve solar power use with the overall goal of addressing climate change, promoting clean energy, and creating jobs. For individual home owners, the plan seeks to make it easier to borrow up to $25,000 to make energy efficiency improvements, including installing solar power, through the Federal Housing Administration. The White House is teaming up with local governments, utilities, and nonprofits with the goal of providing solar power to 50% of individuals and business owners who are renters. People living in public housing will also have access to solar power under a program designed to provide a total of 300 MW through solar panels installed on federally subsidized housing. The program will also advise local governments on how to install panels on affordable housing buildings. In addition, the volunteer program AmeriCorps will help create solar jobs in underserved communities.

