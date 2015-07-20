Albemarle Adds, Subtracts Lithium

Albemarle is expanding lithium carbonate capacity with the start-up of a $200 million plant in La Negra, Chile. Full production is set to begin at the 20,000-metric-ton-per-year plant during the third quarter. The company says the new output will help meet growing demand from lithium-ion battery makers. Separately, Albemarle will close its New Johnsonville, Tenn., n-butyllithium plant and transfer production to facilities in Germany and Taiwan by the beginning of 2016. The move will put production closer to customers, the firm says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter