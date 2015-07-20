Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

July 20, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 29

Blessed with long life, these chemists find intellectual stimulation and satisfaction by working in their 90s and beyond

Volume 93 | Issue 29
Profiles

Sustained by Science

Seeking Tiny Vesicles For New Medical Diagnostics

Researchers think harnessing exosomes could lead to more powerful tests in the clinic

New Horizons Gets Up Close And Personal With Pluto

Planetary Science: Spacecraft makes historic flyby of distant dwarf planet

  • Energy Storage

    Challenging Lithium-Ion Batteries With New Chemistry

    English battery material start-ups Oxis Energy and Faradion develop new technologies to power electric cars

  • Synthesis

    Chemists Go 100% Organic At 2015 NOS

    Talks at the National Organic Chemistry Symposium cover photoredox catalysis and C–H activation, among other topics

  • Business

    Piramal Presses On In Contract Manufacturing

    Having downsized elsewhere in pharmaceuticals, Indian firm strengthens contract business

Science Concentrates

Physical Chemistry

Buckyballs In Space

Astronomy: Gas-phase C60+ is identified as one of the molecules responsible for producing mysterious diffuse interstellar infrared bands

Business & Policy Concentrates

