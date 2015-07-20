Advertisement

People

Andreas J. Illies

by Susan J. Ainsworth
July 20, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 29
Andreas J. Illies, 65, a professor emeritus of physical chemistry at Auburn University, died on May 9 after a long illness.

Born in Colón, Panama, Illies received a B.A. in chemistry from the University of New Hampshire in 1972, an M.S. in chemistry from Rochester Institute of Technology in 1977, and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, in 1982 with Gerry Meisels.

After a postdoctoral appointment at the University of California, Santa Barbara, with Michael T. Bowers, Illies joined the faculty at Auburn in 1984. He was appointed professor in 1996.

Illies’s research focused on the energetics of gas-phase ion-molecule clustering reactions. He published 71 papers.

He was committed to service and outreach and directed Auburn’s interdisciplinary Concepts of Science program.

Illies was a member of ACS for 37 years. He served as chair of the Auburn Section from 1986 to 1987.

After his retirement in 2009, he lived on his beloved farm in Gold Hill, Ala.; tended his donkeys; and took bicycle rides through the countryside with his friends.

Survivors include his mother, Inga Grebien de Illies, and his sister, Stephanie Illies Stack.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at ­s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.