Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

July 20, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Arkema and a French subsidiary of the Canadian electric utility Hydro-Québec will set up a joint laboratory to develop novel materials for lithium-ion batteries. The French lab will research new electrolytes as well as conduction agents such as carbon nanotubes.

Vertellus has doubled alkane capacity at its Zeeland, Mich., hydrogenation plant. The company says it expects alkanes such as eicosane and octadecane to be used in phase-change material applications including foam mattresses and ski apparel.

Ingevity is the new name of MWV Specialty Chemicals, the chemical division of WestRock, which in turn is the new name of the paper company MeadWestvaco after its merger with Rock-Tenn earlier this year. WestRock plans to spin off Ingevity as a separate company later this year.

GrollTex, a start-up company formed by University of California, San Diego, graduate student Aliaksandr Zaretski, has received a “seed” investment from the Triton Fund, which invests in technology developed at UCSD or by UCSD alumni. GrollTex claims to have a way to cheaply produce graphene.

DuPont has licensed its cellulosic ethanol technology to Jilin Province New Tianlong Industry, which plans to build a plant using the technology in Siping City, Jilin province, China. NTL, which makes corn-based alcohol, says the new plant will supply the growing Chinese market for biofuels.

Agilent Technologies and Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology & Research will collaborate on developing new analytical methods for therapeutic glycoproteins. Agilent will work with ASTAR’s Bioprocessing Technology Institute to improve mass-spectrometry-based glycan analysis during bioproduction.

Biogen’s head of R&D, Douglas Williams, is leaving the company to become CEO of an as-yet-unnamed biotech start-up focused on cancer. Last month, Astra­Zeneca’s chief medical officer, Briggs Morrison, left that firm, also to join a biotech company.

Aptuit, a Connecticut-based contract manufacturer, says it has increased its capacity and capabilities for making finished-drug products. The expansion follows a project announced in April to increase capacity in the U.K. and Italy for making active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Braskem completes Massachusetts R&D center
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solvay gets a taste for natural ingredients
DSM to test Debut Bio’s cell-free production process

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE