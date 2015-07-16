Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Celgene Will Pay $7.2 Billion For Receptos

Biotech: Deal adds key late-stage drug to company’s immunology portfolio

by Lisa M. Jarvis
July 16, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Looking to become a force in immunology, Celgene will pay $7.2 billion to acquire the San Diego-based biotech firm Receptos.

The key to the deal is ozanimod, a sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1 (S1P1) agonist in Phase III studies as a treatment for ulcerative colitis and multiple sclerosis (MS). Although Novartis’s S1P1 modulator Gilenya has been available to treat MS since 2010, Celgene is convinced that ozanimod is a better molecule.

In addition to S1P1, Gilenya hits other members of the sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor family. Ozanimod, which was discovered at Scripps Research Institute, California, is highly selective, notably avoiding the S1P3 subtype, which is associated with a risky drop in heart rate.

Celgene won’t know until 2017, when results from the Phase III study emerge, whether its bet on ozanimod will pay off. But the company is projecting the molecule will generate peak annual sales of $4 billion to $6 billion.

Cowen & Co. stock analyst Eric Schmidt calls the difference between Gilenya and ozanimod “debatable” but notes that the Receptos molecule could shine in ulcerative colitis. “Should ozanimod achieve anything like Celgene’s estimated $4–6 billion in peak sales, the acquisition price would seem a steal to us,” he writes in a note to investors.

Ozanimod adds to Celgene immunology assets, which include the oral antisense drug candidate GED-301 and the already-approved PDE4 inhibitor Otezla. With that trio, Celgene thinks it can penetrate nearly all of the immunology market, which it expects to be worth close to $100 billion in 2020.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
BMS to pay big to enter KRAS field
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Merck pays premium prices to acquire Prometheus Biosciences
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Merck to acquire oncology-focused small-molecule firm ArQule

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE