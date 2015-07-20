Chinese Court Sides With Honeywell

A Chinese court has ordered an unidentified Shandong province chemical company to stop infringing Honeywell’s patents on hydrofluorocarbon (HFC)-245fa, a refrigerant and blowing agent used to make closed-cell insulating foam. Honeywell says the preliminary injunction from the Zibo Municipal Intermediate People’s Court is the first such ruling the firm has obtained from a Chinese court to enforce its patents. Honeywell makes HFC-245fa in China in a joint venture with Sinochem.
