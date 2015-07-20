Drugmakers Sign With Universities

Bristol-Myers Squibb and the Medical University of South Carolina have formed a research pact focused on fibrotic diseases such as scleroderma and renal fibrosis. MUSC says it has “unparalleled expertise” in fibrosis research. BMS’s drug pipeline includes two fibrosis treatments, and it has agreements with other organizations for potential drugs. Separately, the University of Texas System has joined a Sanofi program that funds R&D at academic institutions. Existing participants include Columbia University, Johns Hopkins University, and the University of Pennsylvania.
