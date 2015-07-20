Advertisement

People

Elmer M. King

by Susan J. Ainsworth
July 20, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 29
Most Popular in People

Elmer M. King, 87, a consumer products research chemist, died on Feb. 23 in Rio Rancho, N.M.

Born in Cleveland, King earned a B.S. in chemistryat Adelbert College (now Case Western Reserve University) in 1950.

He worked as a research chemist for Union Carbide, Merck & Co., Calgon, Clorox, and Lehn & Fink.

He earned patents for a fuel-cell electrode, a boron nitride production method, and developments related to Cling Free fabric-softener sheets and Soft Scrub cleanser.

King was a 62-year, emeritus member of ACS.

His family remembers him as a talented pianist who for many years played with a Cleveland dance band. He also wrote, performed, and recorded his own music.

King is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jeanne; daughters, Mary Elizabeth King-Stokes and Martha Sullivan; son Christopher; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his son Daniel.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at ­s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.