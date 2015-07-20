Elmer M. King, 87, a consumer products research chemist, died on Feb. 23 in Rio Rancho, N.M.
Born in Cleveland, King earned a B.S. in chemistryat Adelbert College (now Case Western Reserve University) in 1950.
He worked as a research chemist for Union Carbide, Merck & Co., Calgon, Clorox, and Lehn & Fink.
He earned patents for a fuel-cell electrode, a boron nitride production method, and developments related to Cling Free fabric-softener sheets and Soft Scrub cleanser.
King was a 62-year, emeritus member of ACS.
His family remembers him as a talented pianist who for many years played with a Cleveland dance band. He also wrote, performed, and recorded his own music.
King is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jeanne; daughters, Mary Elizabeth King-Stokes and Martha Sullivan; son Christopher; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his son Daniel.
